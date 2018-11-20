Jen and Tim Call The Butterball Turkey Talk Line!

Ways to connect with Butterball this year:

Text: Text 844-877-3456 beginning November 1 for instant expert advice at the touch of a button.§ Butterball.com Get Thanksgiving knowledge at your fingertips when you log on toButterball.com to receive turkey advice, find savings, blogger tips and delicious recipe ideas.

Text 844-877-3456 beginning November 1 for instant expert advice at the touch of a button.§ Get Thanksgiving knowledge at your fingertips when you log on toButterball.com to receive turkey advice, find savings, blogger tips and delicious recipe ideas. YouTube: Watch videos for step by step turkey preparation instructions on YouTube .

Watch videos for step by step turkey preparation instructions on Facebook and Twitter: Help is available through the Butterball Facebook and Twitter pages with tips, special savings and more.

Help is available through the Butterball and pages with tips, special savings and more. Instagram: Follow Butterball on Instagram to get a behind-the-scenes look at recipes, events and culinary inspiration.

Follow Butterball on to get a behind-the-scenes look at recipes, events and culinary inspiration. Pinterest: Find Thanksgiving recipe inspiration on the Butterball Pinterest page.

Find Thanksgiving recipe inspiration on the Butterball page. Live Chats: Engage with turkey experts through Live Chats on Butterball.com during November and December and receive real-time suggestions and advice.

Engage with turkey experts through Live Chats on during November and December and receive real-time suggestions and advice. Butterball App: Download the free Butterball Cookbook Plus™ app on your Apple or Android device to get recipe ideas and cooking advice at your fingertips.

Download the free on your Apple or Android device to get recipe ideas and cooking advice at your fingertips. 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372): Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available this season starting November 1 through December 24 to answer questions and assist all Thanksgiving cooks.