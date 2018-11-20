Jen and Tim Call The Butterball Turkey Talk Line!
Turkey, Turkey, Turkey!
November 20, 2018
Ways to connect with Butterball this year:
- Text: Text 844-877-3456 beginning November 1 for instant expert advice at the touch of a button.§ Butterball.com Get Thanksgiving knowledge at your fingertips when you log on toButterball.com to receive turkey advice, find savings, blogger tips and delicious recipe ideas.
- YouTube: Watch videos for step by step turkey preparation instructions on YouTube.
- Facebook and Twitter: Help is available through the Butterball Facebook and Twitterpages with tips, special savings and more.
- Instagram: Follow Butterball on Instagram to get a behind-the-scenes look at recipes, events and culinary inspiration.
- Pinterest: Find Thanksgiving recipe inspiration on the Butterball Pinterest page.
- Live Chats: Engage with turkey experts through Live Chats on Butterball.com during November and December and receive real-time suggestions and advice.
- Butterball App: Download the free Butterball Cookbook Plus™ app on your Apple or Android device to get recipe ideas and cooking advice at your fingertips.
- 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372): Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available this season starting November 1 through December 24 to answer questions and assist all Thanksgiving cooks.