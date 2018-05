It's A Special "Mother's Day" Trump Toohey!

1. KATE HUDSON IS A FAMOUS MOM. WHO IS HER MAMA, WHO IS ALSO A FAMOUS MOM? GOLDIE HAWN



2. THERE ISN’T MUCH ARGUMENT HERE: THE BEST TV MOM OF THE 1970S WAS…CAROL BRADY! CAN YOU NAME THE 6 CHILDREN THAT MADE UP “THE BRADY BUNCH”?

GREG, MARCIA, PETER, JAN, BOBBY AND CINDY



3. LET’S PLAY NAME THAT FAMOUS MOVIE MOM. THIS ACTRESS PLAYED FORREST GUMP’S MOM IN THE MOVIE, “FORREST GUMP”.

SALLY FIELD



4. KELLY CLARKSON AND JENNIFER HUDSON ARE RETURNING TO THE VOICE AS MENTORS FOR SEASON 15. THIS WILL BE THE SECOND SEASON FOR BOTH, AND THEIR FIRST SEASON TOGETHER. THEY WILL BE JOINING ADAM LEVINE AND BLAKE SHELTON WHO NEVER LEAVE THE SHOW. WHO IS A MAMA? KELLY CLARKSON? JENNIFER HUDSON? OR BOTH?

BOTH

KELLY CLARKSON – 2

JENNIFER HUDSON – 1



5. LET’S MOVE TO A MORE RECENT POPULAR TV MOM. ONE OF THE BEST MOM ROLES ON TV IS PLAYED BY JULIE BOWEN ON MODERN FAMILY. WHAT IS HER CHARACTER’S NAME, FIRST AND LAST, ON THE SHOW?

CLAIRE DUNPHY