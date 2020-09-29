International Coffee Day Deals and Steals - Tuesday 9/29/20

Here's offers that available today (Tuesday 9/29) on National Coffee Day unless otherwise noted. Offers and participations can vary, some offers work with an email sign-up or app download.

7-Eleven: With the 7Rewards app, some users have an offer to get any size coffee for $1. Offers are regional. Download the free app at www.7-eleven.com/7rewards and check for deals.

Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the "bake case" at store cafes.

Biggby Coffee: Get a free 20-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee with any purchase. The offer doesn't apply to cold brew, lattes, tea lattes or specialty beverages.

Caribou Coffee: Buy any large beverage and get 50% off any bag of prepackaged beans to take home.

Circle K: Get a free hot or iced coffee in any size with the convenience store chain's app.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: With any food or beverage purchase over $2, get a free regular size coffee. Also Tuesday through Oct. 5 via Postmates get $3 off a $15 purchase.

Corner Bakery Cafe: This National Coffee Day promotion is getting a late start. The chain is giving loyalty members one free coffee daily for the month of October starting Oct. 1. To take advantage of the daily reward that can be used for one free regular coffee (espresso, cold brew, iced or hand-roasted) or tea, sign up for the loyalty program by 11:59 p.m. CT Oct. 4 at www.cornerbakerycafe.com. No purchase is required to get the free drinks but specialty coffee drinks are excluded.

Cumberland Farms: Text COFFEE to 64827 on Tuesday to get a digital coupon for a free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size. Those already in the text database should automatically receive the offer Tuesday morning.

Duck Donuts: Get any size hot or iced coffee for free with a purchase.

Dunkin’: With any purchase, get a free medium hot or iced coffee at restaurants nationwide.

Godiva: Get 30% off coffee bags at Godiva Boutiques and online.

Huddle House: Get a free cup of coffee with any dine-in purchase at all locations.

Jack in the Box: Get a free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase.

Kolache Factory: Get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee with a coupon the chain says will be posted on its social media sites. Print the coupon or show the coupon on the phone. Available in-store and for curbside.

Krispy Kreme: Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. But rewards members get an extra freebie with the free coffee – one free doughnut of their choice. Become a rewards member through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/rewards. Both deals are valid "via pick-up and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S."

Love's Travel Stops: Get any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 and when the discounted coffee is purchased through the Love's Connect app all proceeds go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Rewards members also can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

MAPCO: Get a free 16-ounce coffee. Limit one. Also, find other deals with the convenience store chain's loyalty program at www.mapcorewards.com.

McDonald's: Not a National Coffee Day deal, but with the McDonald's app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com and check for other specials.

Nekter Juice Bar: Get a 16-ounce Cold Brew Smoothie for $5 all-day.

Panera Bread: Sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription and the first month of unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea is free. After the free month, pay $8.99 per month. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

Pilot Flying J: Get any size hot or cold coffee for free with an offer in the Pilot Flying J app, which you can download at www.pilotflyingj.com/app.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans: For every bag of coffee bought, in person or online, the brand will donate a bag of coffee to active U.S. military members.

QuickChek: Get a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee when you download the chain's app and register for an account at www.quickchek.com/rewards.

Rise Brewing Co.: Get a free voucher coupon for a free can of coffee by watching a video and completing an online questionnaire at www.elroadmarketing.com/rise-brewing-co.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free small coffee for going into a store or through the drive-thru.

Sheetz: Get a free cold brew when you order through the chain's app.

Sonic Drive-In: From Monday through Oct. 5, Sonic is offering a free large drink or slush with orders placed in the chain’s app with promo code TEACHERS. One per customer. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Speedway: Get a free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Starbucks: The coffee giant kicks off a week of offers, games and "exciting ways" for loyalty members to earn stars toward free drinks and food Monday with the start of the Starland contest at www.starbucksrewardsstarland.com. On Tuesday, order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage and get a free drink offer loaded to your account. On Thursday, members can collect triple stars on orders.

Stewart’s Shops: Get a free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee from noon to close. Coffee and Cold Brew Refreshers are excluded.

Tim Hortons: From Monday through Oct. 26, purchase any size hot or iced coffee for $0.99 through the Tim Hortons app or at timhortons.com. Modifications are extra. Learn more at www.timhortons.com/offer-terms.

Wendy's: Starting Tuesday through Nov. 4, participating Wendy's in select parts of the country are giving free hot coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich. The participating markets are Boston; Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Springfield and Holyoke, Massachusetts; and Cleveland/Youngstown, Ohio. In other parts of the country, check the Wendy's app for offers.