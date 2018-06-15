Indians Kick Up 9 Game Homestand!

We Got All The Tribe Details

June 15, 2018
Jen & Tim Show

© Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Sports

We got a nine-game homestand against three big central rivals! June 15, 16th and 17th will feature the Indians against the Minnesota Twins, then the Chicago White Sox (June 18th, 19th, 20th) and THEN the Detroit Tigers on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th!

There will be plenty of goodies includeing Plastic Pint Glasses (June 15th), Andre Miller bobbleheads (June 16th), Batting Practice Jerseys (June 23rd).

Firewors go off on Friday June 15th, Friday June 22nd and Saturday June 23rd.

Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights will go down on Fridays as well. There will be $2 dollar Budweiser on 6/15 and 6/16 and $2 Miller Lites on 6/22 and 6/23.

This would be the perfect time to go see the Indians!

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
Sports
Baseball

