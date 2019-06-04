IKEA Brings Iconic Living Rooms From "Stranger Things", "The Simpsons" and "Friends" To Life

Super cool!

Check out these real life versions of iconic living rooms:

We brought one of the most iconic living rooms to life using our products. Can you guess which family lives here? -- #IKEARealLifeSeries

Stranger things.. Accadono all' Ikea! http://www.thearkitalk.com/2019/06/03/ikea-real-life-series/ #ikea #ikeareallifeseries #tvseries #tvseriesaddicted #strangerthings #thesimpsons #friends #homersimpson #rachelgreen #joycebyers #theupsidedown #demogorgon #eleven #undici #ektorp #lack #ikeadesign #interiorinspo

