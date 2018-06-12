IHOP Has Re-Branded To IHOb

Yeah, we're just as confused?

June 12, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

So the International House of Pancakes is becoming...the International House of Burgers?

Yeah, check out this announcement.

I'm not sure how I feel about this.

I only went to IHOP (er... IHOb) for breakfast! 

Tags: 
jen and tim
WDOK
Star
102
cleveland
ihob
ihop
Breakfast

Recent Podcast Audio
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - June 8th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Eat Meatballs And Talk About This Weekend's St. Francis of Assisi Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk LaureLive 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Rich Monae, An Extra In Matthew McConaughey's New Film WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Dustin, the General Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack! WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - June 1st! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes