IHOP Has Re-Branded To IHOb

So the International House of Pancakes is becoming...the International House of Burgers?

Yeah, check out this announcement.

Our NEW burgers are so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers. Go ahead, burger one today. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/lyciVZxAuH — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

I'm not sure how I feel about this.

I only went to IHOP (er... IHOb) for breakfast!