Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive By People Magazine

People finally figured out what we’ve known for years – Idris Elba is the Sexiest Man Alive. The magazine officially announced it on “The Tonight Show” last night. At the tender age of 46, the British hunk is the magazine’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive. He joins the ranks of Mel Gibson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and last year’s recipient, Blake Shelton.

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!---- pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018