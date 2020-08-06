"Idol Across America", American Idol Auditions For Ohioans Via Zoom on August 10th



*** MEDIA ALERT ***

AMERICAN IDOL

THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERSTAR IS ON!

“IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS OHIO!

OHIO – MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Please see below information regarding “American Idol” OHIO auditions:

WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in OHIO

·“American Idol” will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

·“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.

·Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of “American Idol” producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state.

WHERE: “Idol Across America” visits Ohio with brand-new custom-built Zoom

technology.

WHEN: REGISTRATION / AUDITIONS – Monday, August 10

·Available press opportunities include:

o Interviews with an “American Idol” producer (before or after audition date)

o Interviews with “American Idol” hopefuls

o Interviews with past local “American Idol” contestants

Please note: Crews are responsible for recording interviews from their own personal computer. Production will provide additional assets upon request.

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.