Iconic Whale Mural On Cleveland Public Power Building Is Getting "Freshened Up"
The mural was painted in 1997
April 5, 2019
One of the most iconic things in Cleveland is getting a touch-up! The Whale Mural on the Cleveland Public Power building on I-90 will be 'freshened up' by the original artist, Robert Wyland.
"The Song of The Whale" was painted in 1997 and the update will cost about $30,000.
“I’ve been touching up quite a few lately.” Wyland explained. “If I can’t do it, I encourage local artists and painters to get together to try and save as many of these murals as I can.”
