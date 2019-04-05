Iconic Whale Mural On Cleveland Public Power Building Is Getting "Freshened Up"

The mural was painted in 1997

April 5, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Cleveland sign

Credit: PapaBear

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

One of the most iconic things in Cleveland is getting a touch-up! The Whale Mural on the Cleveland Public Power building on I-90 will be 'freshened up' by the original artist, Robert Wyland.

"The Song of The Whale" was painted in 1997 and the update will cost about $30,000. 

“I’ve been touching up quite a few lately.” Wyland explained. “If I can’t do it, I encourage local artists and painters to get together to try and save as many of these murals as I can.” 

Tags: 
cleveland
whale mural