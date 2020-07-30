I-X Center Christmas Connection Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Star 102 is your offical Christmas station, and it's said to say that this Christmas is going to be a little different since Northeast Ohio's biggest holiday shopping events of the year is not happening.

I-X Christmas Connection announced they will be canceling this year's Christmas Connection. For those who haven't gone, the I-X Christmas Connection has shopping, entertainment, appearances and activities. But with COVID-19 being a total grinch, the event will be sidelined for 2021.

"So, as we halt preparations for this year’s event, our team will focus their efforts on the 2021 I-X Christmas Connection (November 19-21, 2021) to ensure the BEST holiday shopping experience around, " the statement from the I-X Christmas Connection said.