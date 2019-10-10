Hulu Will Allow Offline Downloads For Customers With No Ad Plan

Hulu is now going to have offline downloads which means you can save content to your phone for when you're away from a Wi-Fi connection. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have offered this function.

Right now, offline downloads will only be for those who are on Hulu's No Ads plan (which is 11.99 a month versus the $5.99 regular subscription) Second, there are somewhat strict restrictions on your timeframe for actually watching the stuff you download.

You can download up to 25 titles across 5 devices and will have 30 days to watch the selected downloaded content.