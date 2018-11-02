Hue Jackson Was 'Surprised' That He Got Fired; Explains What He Would Have Done Differently

Okay Hue...

November 2, 2018
Jen & Tim Show

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News
Sports

In a statement, Hue Jackson was 'surprised' that he was fired. He also feels that if he could do it all over again, he wouldn’t work for such a stupid team. Because apparently the team would only have been successful if they had done the plan he wanted starting back in 2016.

“Had we been doing in year one what I was able to get us to do in year three, there’s no question we would already be a winning football team. You can’t go 1-15 or 0-16 and have people like you unless you come out and explain to everyone that you’re going to lose. And you can’t say that publicly,” Jackson said.

What would Jackson have done differently? Apparently some important drafts were a priority! 

“We passed on three franchise QBs the first two years in Wentz, Watson and Mahomes,” Jackson said. “We played with a QB room with zero wins in the league. We played with street free agents and practice squad players in WRs. Yet our offense was the same or better than what we were doing this year. There is no way that should happen.”

Of course, it’s easy for Jackson to say that now, with the 20/20 hindsight of knowing that Wentz, Watson and Mahomes have all developed into franchise quarterbacks. But Jackson says he’s believed from the beginning that the Browns shouldn’t have waited until year three to find that franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

Tags: 
hue jackson
cleveland browns

Recent Podcast Audio
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - November 2nd 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mary Ann Winkowski, Paranormal Investigator and Ghost Hunter, Takes Calls! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Master Carver Brent Heuser of Brent Pumpkins WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 26th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mike West from the Board of Elections Informs Us About Early Voting and More! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes