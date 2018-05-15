Hue Jackson Sets Official Date To Jump Into Lake Erie

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson will make good on a promise to jump into Lake Erie.

Jackson announced yesterday he'll take the plunge on June 1st before a private audience of team employees.

Hue Jackson will make good on his word. --‍♂️



Coach will be jumping in Lake Erie June 1st for a good cause » https://t.co/57eA0BPpih@HueJacksonFDN pic.twitter.com/fdV1XzUhT4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2018

Jackson promised to jump in the lake if the Browns failed to improve on their one-and-15 record in 2017. The jump will benefit the coach's foundation to fight human trafficking.