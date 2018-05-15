Hue Jackson Sets Official Date To Jump Into Lake Erie

May 15, 2018
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson will make good on a promise to jump into Lake Erie. 

Jackson announced yesterday he'll take the plunge on June 1st before a private audience of team employees.

 Jackson promised to jump in the lake if the Browns failed to improve on their one-and-15 record in 2017.  The jump will benefit the coach's foundation to fight human trafficking.

