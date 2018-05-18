How to Plan The Perfect Royal Wedding Viewing Party

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally upon us – the royal wedding is TOMORROW, and we’re so prepared it’s crazy. Well, most of us are – I mean, coverage starts at 5am! But if you’re not? There are still things you can do to get your royal wedding plans in order. Here’s how to plan the perfect viewing party:

Load up on tea – What’s a royal wedding without a spot of tea, right?

– What’s a royal wedding without a spot of tea, right? Wear your fascinator – Do as the attendees will do and dress for the occasion.

– Do as the attendees will do and dress for the occasion. Serve up some scones – Work out your baking muscle and get those scones in the oven (or buy them…we won’t judge)!

– Work out your baking muscle and get those scones in the oven (or buy them…we won’t judge)! Prepare early – You’re going to have to wake up at the crack of dawn if you want to watch the wedding in real time, so make sure your party preparations are taken care of well beforehand.

All in all, you want to get the best rest you can the night before since you’ll be dedicating your early weekend morning to watching the bride and groom. And who’s excited for all of those dress photos??