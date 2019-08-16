How Much Are The Stars of BH90210 Making?

Someone’s spilled how much the stars of Fox’s new “Beverly Hills, 9021” are making… and it’s not as much as you might think. The Hollywood Reporter has obtained what sources claim are the earnings of the actors, adding up to a total of $420,000.

The original stars of the series, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shanne Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering are making $70,000 per episode. But Garth and Spelling are earning an extra $15K for co-creating the revival, and Priestley got an extra $46K for directing an episode.

To give you a comparison, the OG stars of Will & Grace were paid $250K per episode for the first season of NBC’s revival, which was bumped to $350,000 for seasons two and three.