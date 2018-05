How Many Questions Can YOU Answer Correctly?

1. IT’S BAAAAACK. ZIMA IS ONCE AGAIN HITTING SHELVES THIS SUMMER. AND MORE OF IT, AS 40% MORE OF THE TASTY BEVERAGE WILL BE PRODUCED. WHAT IS THE COLOR OF ZIMA? CLEAR? RED? OR PURPLE?

CLEAR

2. THE NBA DRAFT LOTTERY WAS LAST NIGHT, AND THE CAVS WILL PICK 8TH OVERALL. BACK IN 2003, THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS CHOSE THIS CURRENT CAV AS THE FIRST OVERALL PICK OUT OF ST VINCENT-ST. MARY IN AKRON, OHIO.

LEBRON JAMES



3. ESPN AND NETFLIX ARE SET TO RELEASE A 10 PART DOCUMENTARY PROFILING NBA LEGEND MICHAEL JORDAN, IN 2019. IM SURE IT’LL BE GOOD, BUT I’LL BET IT WON’T BE AS GOOD AS THIS 1996 MOVIE STARRING SEVERAL NBA LEGENDS, INCLUDING MICHAEL JORDAN….OH, AND BUGS BUNNY.

SPACE JAM



4. MEGHAN MARKLE’S DAD WILL NOT BE WALKING HER DOWN THE AISLE THIS SATURDAY. IT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED THAT HE WILL HAVE HEART SURGERY TO ADDRESS HIS RECENT HEART ATTACK, AND CHEST PAINS. BY THE WAY, MEGHAN IS ACTUALLY HER MIDDLE NAME. WHAT IS HER ACTUAL GIVEN FIRST NAME?

RACHEL



5. THIS IS A HUGE DAY ON THE JEN AND TIM SHOW AS IT IS TORI SPELLING’S BIRTHDAY! SHE’S KNOWN FOR HER ACTING IN SO MANY BINGE-WORTHY FILMS SUCH AS; MOTHER MAY I SLEEP WITH DANGER?, HUSH, AND THE MISTLE-TONES. DID YOU KNOW THAT SHE IS ALSO AN AUTHOR? CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF HER BOOK, FROM 2008, THAT WAS A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER?

STORI TELLING