How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last?

Turkey - Leftover poultry only lasts three to four days in the fridge and four months in the freezer, or six months if it’s frozen in broth or gravy.

Ham - Just three to four days in the fridge and one to two months in the freezer.

Mashed potatoes - When you cook them with cream and butter, they’re good for three to four days in the refrigerator and frozen, they can last up to two months. But if you cook them without dairy, they can last in the freezer for 10 to 12 months.

Gravy - Any broth made with meat will also last three to four days in the fridge and one to two months if frozen.

Cranberry sauce - It’s not great for freezing since it can get too watery when thawed, but it can last for up to a week in the fridge.

But use your eyes, nose, and instincts - if something looks or smells off, don’t take a chance, just throw it out.