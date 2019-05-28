How High does Clevelands Public Transportation Rank???

The Faberic Insurance Agency released their rankings of the top 35 Public Transportation networks in America and well.... Cleveland didn't do so hot, ranking 30th out of 35.

The Rankings were based on the following criteria with our rankings in parentehsis:

Public Approval Rating (60.4)

Yearly Trips Per Person (22.7)

Share of Workers who use Public Transportation (2.7%)

Stations That are ADA Accessiable (65.2%)

Passenger Miles Traveled using Electric Power (11.4%)

And for those curious heres the cities/metro areas that made the top 10

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL

5. Boston-Cambridge-Newton-MA-NH

6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA