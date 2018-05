How Do You Spell Kamikaze?

1. KEVIN LOVE REMAINS IN CONCUSSION PROTOCOL AND IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF HE WILL PLAY TONIGHT AGAINST THIS TEAM.



GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS



2. IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO LOOK AHEAD TO FREE DOUGHNUT DAY, WHICH IS TOMORROW. YOU’LL GET A FREE CLASSIC DOUGHNUT, AT DUNKIN DOUGHNUTS, WITH THE PURCHASE OF A BEVERAGE ALL DAY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. THE MOST POPULAR BEVERAGE AT DUNKIN IS THIS DRINK, WHICH CAN BE SERVED HOT OR COLD, AND AT TIMES WITH CREAM, SUGAR OR SOME OTHER TYPE OF FLAVORING.



COFFEE



3. SMASH MOUTH IS CELEBRATING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR DEBUT ALBUM WITH AN ACOUSTIC VERSION OF THAT ALBUM TO BE RELEASE ON JUNE 29TH. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE FIRST SINGLE, WHICH WAS THE MOST POPULAR SONG, FROM THAT ALBUM IN 1997?



WALKIN’ ON THE SUN



4. COULD YOU IMAGINE A “TWO AND A HALF MEN” REBOOT? THAT’S WHAT CHARLIE SHEEN WANTS! HE TWEETED “ADIOS ROSEANNE! THE RUNWAY IS NOW CLEAR FOR OUR REBOOT.” “TWO AND A HALF MEN” RAN FROM 2003-2012, AND ADDED ASHTON KUTCHER STARTING IN SEASON 9, AFTER CHARLIE SHEEN GOT THE BOOT. ASHTON PLAYED THIS CHARACTER ON THE SHOW. AND YES, I’M LOOKING FOR THE CHARACTER’S NAME. I’LL ACCEPT FIRST NAME.



WALDEN SCHMIDT



5. THERE WERE 452 SPELLERS WHO ENTERED COMPETITION ON WEDNESDAY AT THE SCRIPPS SPELLING BEE, AND NOW ONLY 41 REMAIN. THIS INCLUDES TWO STUDENTS FROM OHIO. LET’S THROW IS BACK TO THE WINNING WORD OF NATE’S BIRTH YEAR OF 1993…SPELL ”KAMIKAZE”



K-A-M-I-K-A-Z-E