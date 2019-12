Holiday Shipping Deadlines & Information

The following are for US shipping. International shipping (and shipping to Hawaii and Alaska) might differ.

Amazon:

Dec. 14: Last day for free shipping by Amazon

Dec. 18: Standard shipping

Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery with Amazon Prime

Dec. 23: One-Day delivery

USPS:

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20: First-Class Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

UPS:

Dec. 13: UPS Ground

Dec. 19: 3-Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd-Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air

Dec. 25: Only UPS Express Critical Service is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com for assistance.

FedEx:

Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 16: Home Delivery & Ground

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: 2-Day & 2-Day Air service

Dec. 23: Standard, First and Priority Overnight

Dec. 25: For your last-minute needs FedEx offers same-day delivery on Christmas Day.