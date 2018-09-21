Here's Some of The Today Show's 2018's Hottest Christmas Gifts For Kids!

September 21, 2018
What are some of the biggest trends this year for gifts? The Today Show did a whole report and here's some of the highlights.

Once again, "Hatchimals" and "Hatchibabies" are top of the list. The idea behind them? Here's an egg and let your kid hatch the egg to reveal an animal!

Fingerlings Interactive Baby Dragons, which apparently twist around your fingers and do cute stuff are also top of the list.

 Lil' Gleemerz Dolls apparently 'light up, make cool sounds and play games' while looking pretty cute. Almost like a neon Gremling.

The Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck makes the list, not only because it's Paw Patrol related but because the firetruck is apparently very interactive. Talk about a gift with plently of fire behind it! 

FurReal Ricky, The Trick Lovin’ Pup Set, is a greay gift to immitate a dog. The only problem is what happens when your kid is asking for a REAL DOG? 

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus is one of those interactive educational and musical gifts. So it's not as much of a guilty pleasure as it is a moment of learning. And frankly, this prepares your kids for being part of the band or going to fun concerts with you when they're older! 

Fuggler is an ugly but yet maybe cute UK doll that's finally made it's way across the pond for this year! 

What never gets old? The Cookie Monster and his addiction to cookies! "Sesame Street Feed Me Cookie Monster Toy" is apparently a hot toy for this year! 

And here's the most expensive on the list...the Nintendo Switch. It's basically a kid-friendly version of a Playstation or an XBOX but with the power to go mobile. Games include Mario Tennis Aces,Super Mario Party, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and more. 

For the full list, check out the Today Show's article. 

 

 

