Henry Amoroso: Rainbow Stories 2020

Henry was born at 23 weeks and just 1.5 pounds to parents suffering from addiction Henry faced many challenges and uncertainties in his early days in the NICU at Rainbow. At just two months, he was abandoned, having only his Rainbow team to provide the care he so desperately needed. For the next two months they provided so much more than medical care, truly showing Henry the love and support he deserved. Sebastian and Tara were about to start the private adoption process when Henry’s great grandmother reached out and told them about Henry.

The Rainbow team began advocating on Henry’s behalf and were finally able to pair him with Tara and Sebastian. The Amorosos spent two more months with Henry in the NICU and when he was finally ready to be released from the hospital, they were able to take him home as his legal guardians. A year and a half later, just one week before Henry’s second birthday, he officially became an Amoroso!!

Henry loves being outside and hanging out with his grandparents at their farm. He is a social butterfly and loves talking to people, building towers with blocks and playing soccer with his dad.

The Rainbow team was Henry’s only family for two months of his life. Help ensure kids like Henry have the love and support they deserve by becoming a Miracle Maker today. Make a gift of just $20 a month.

To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS or text UHRainbow to 51555 to donate or click here to make an online donation.