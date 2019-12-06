Henry Amoroso: Rainbow Stories 2019

Born at 23 weeks and just 1.5 pounds to parents suffering from addiction, Henry faced many challenges and uncertainties in his early days in UH Rainbow’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. At just two months, he was abandoned, having only his Rainbow team to provide the care he so desperately needed. For the next two months they provided so much more than medical care, truly showing Henry the love and support he deserved. The Rainbow team began advocating on Henry’s behalf and were finally able to pair him with Tara and Sebastian Amoroso, who became his full time caregivers. The Amorosos spent two more months with Henry in the NICU and when he was finally ready to be released from the hospital, they were able to take him home as his legal guardians. A year and a half later, just one week before Henry’s second birthday, he officially became an Amoroso.

Now, Henry is a feisty 2-year-old who is constantly on the go. He loves to play soccer with his dad and cousins, animals, and Sesame Street – Elmo and Cookie Monster especially. He’s still learning to talk but right now his favorite word is “GOAL!” He’s a daredevil with a great future ahead of him.

