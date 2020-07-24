Star Cares About Cleveland by supporting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

Star 102 cares about Cleveland families and their children. There are 3 simple ways to support Cleveland's own UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. 1) Sign up for Extra Life at extra-life.org. Select UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital as your local hospital, and pledge to play games at home or online during our international day-of-play or on any day that works for you. Ask your friends and family to join your team or donate to your fundraising efforts. Play games, raise funds, and have fun to help heal kids at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

2) You can help with a purchase of a $1 Miracle Balloon at participating Dairy Queen locations. Plus you can get coupons offering discounts on food and treats! Find out more now at Star102Cleveland.com

3) buy a $1, Giant Eagle Little Shopper Treat Card for your child and do something great to help other kids in need. Each time the card is presented at your local Giant Eagle Bakery, Deli Counter, or when you visit a Produce Stand, your child will receive a free treat (one per visit) — and 100% of proceeds benefit UH Rainbow Babies & Children's!