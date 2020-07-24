Star Cares About Cleveland by supporting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

July 24, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital

Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital

Categories: 
Entercom Cares
Jen & Tim Show
Rainbow

Star 102 cares about Cleveland families and their children. There are 3 simple ways to support Cleveland's own UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.           1) Sign up for Extra Life at extra-life.org. Select UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital as your local hospital, and pledge to play games at home or online during our international day-of-play or on any day that works for you. Ask your friends and family to join your team or donate to your fundraising efforts. Play games, raise funds, and have fun to help heal kids at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

2) You can help with a purchase of a $1 Miracle Balloon at participating Dairy Queen locations. Plus you can get coupons offering discounts on food and treats! Find out more now at Star102Cleveland.com

3) buy a $1, Giant Eagle Little Shopper Treat Card for your child and do something great to help other kids in need. Each time the card is presented at your local Giant Eagle Bakery, Deli Counter, or when you visit a Produce Stand, your child will receive a free treat (one per visit) — and 100% of proceeds benefit  UH Rainbow Babies & Children's!

 

 

Tags: 
rainbow
UH Rainbow babies and Children's Hospital

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks COVID-19 Antibodies Tests, Vaccine and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mammal Monday: Seals WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Dr. Edwards, Would She Put Her Kids In School WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows About Schools and COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Joe Toohey, New Anchor On Fox 8 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes