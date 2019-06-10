Help name the Cleveland Zoo's new baby Giraffe!

The Cleveland Zoo has a new giraffe! April 15th the newest member to the Giraffe family was born, and you can help choose it's name! Zoo officials have announced a naming contest in which guests can vote for one of these three options:

- Bomani: Meaning "a warrior"

- Kidogo: Meaning "little"

- Mosi: Meaning "born first"

Zoo officials say that “Each of the names are unique to giraffes’ native regions in Africa.” “The names also pay homage to the calf’s low birth weight. While he was born small for a typical male giraffe at 101 pounds, he has been fully integrated into the giraffe herd and has gained approximately 70 pounds.”

All donations raised during this naming contest will be used to protect wild giraffes in the native regions of Africa :)

They will announce the winning name on June 21st, which is also World Giraffe Day!

You can cast your vote here https://www.clevelandzoosociety.org/donate/giraffe-naming or by visiting the zoo's Giraffe encounter.