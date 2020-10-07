Heinen's Downtown Reopening Today, Wednesday, October 7

How exciting!

October 7, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Cleveland public square
coronavirus
Coronavirus Cleveland
Coronavirus Special Features
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

The beautiful downtown Heinen's has reopened as of today, October 7th! There will be limitations:


"We know there is a need for a grocery store in the area and are pleased to take this first step toward operating as normal," Tom and Jeff Heinen said in a statement. "But due to a variety of factors, we have made the difficult decision to not reopen the Rotunda space at this time."

Fresh produce, groceries, packaged goods, seafood, meat, sushi and wine/beer are available. 

The current hours are 8am to 8pm Monday through Friday and 8am to 7pm on the weekend.

downtown heinens
grocery
cleveland

