Heinen's Downtown Reopening Today, Wednesday, October 7

The beautiful downtown Heinen's has reopened as of today, October 7th! There will be limitations:



"We know there is a need for a grocery store in the area and are pleased to take this first step toward operating as normal," Tom and Jeff Heinen said in a statement. "But due to a variety of factors, we have made the difficult decision to not reopen the Rotunda space at this time."



Fresh produce, groceries, packaged goods, seafood, meat, sushi and wine/beer are available.



The current hours are 8am to 8pm Monday through Friday and 8am to 7pm on the weekend.