Hard Knocks Featuring the Cleveland Browns Premieres Tonight On HBO!

Tonight is the night! Hard Knocks featuring the Cleveland Browns airs tonight,at 10pm on HBO. The series will air through September 4th. Encores will be played on HBO on Wednesdays. If you have the HBO app, you should be able to watch at any time.

In case you missed the news, NFL, HBO and the Cleveland Browns came together for a look at the Browns during the pre-season. Here's what HBO said in the summary of episode one:

"Enthusiasm is building for the 2018 Cleveland Browns. As training camp begins, all eyes are on QB Baker Mayfield, the NFL's number one overall draft pick and future of the franchise. General manager John Dorsey and head coach Hue Jackson welcome a new batch of veteran acquisitions, including former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl QB Tyrod Taylor and outspoken receiver Jarvis Landry, who led the NFL in catches with the Miami Dolphins last season. Evaluations begin as 90 players vie for 53 coveted spots on the starting roster."

Make sure to check out training camp, it's free!

The first preseason game is up against the Giants, and it's happening at 7pm THIS Thursday, August 9th!