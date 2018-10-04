Happy National Taco Day! Celebrate With Nationwide Deals!

To celebrate National Taco Day, we rounded up all the deals and steals!

Taco Bell is celebrating with a 4 taco box for $5.

#NationalTacoDay is tomorrow! Swing by your local #TacoBell to pick up the National Taco Day Gift Set. 4 tacos for $5. pic.twitter.com/BqdrXUEB52 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2018

Moe's Southwest Grill

If you downloaded the Moe's app before Thursday, there's a promotion for Buy 2, Get One Free.

Condado Tacos

The deal: Make a purchase at any Condado location and they'll throw a free taco on your order.

Cold Store Creamery

They're selling Waffle Cone Tacos TODAY only!

Red Robin

Taco Tavern Double: "Topped with fresh guac, crunchy tortilla strips, Pepper-Jack, lettuce and zesty salsa. You'll wanna taco 'bout how tasty it is."

Enjoy National Taco Day!