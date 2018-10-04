Happy National Taco Day! Celebrate With Nationwide Deals!

Yumm!

October 4, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

To celebrate National Taco Day, we rounded up all the deals and steals!

Taco Bell is celebrating with a 4 taco box for $5.

Moe's Southwest Grill
If you downloaded the Moe's app before Thursday, there's a promotion for Buy 2, Get One Free.

Condado Tacos
The deal: Make a purchase at any Condado location and they'll throw a free taco on your order.

Cold Store Creamery

They're selling Waffle Cone Tacos TODAY only!

Red Robin

Taco Tavern Double: "Topped with fresh guac, crunchy tortilla strips, Pepper-Jack, lettuce and zesty salsa. You'll wanna taco 'bout how tasty it is."

 

Enjoy National Taco Day!

Tags: 
Tacos

Recent Podcast Audio
Taza's Manager Sargon Zodo Talks About His Run-In With Justin Timberlake! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Gleydura, Editor of Cleveland Magazine, Talks 'Best of Cleveland Party' WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - September 21st 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
700 Wins (A Song For Jen Toohey) WDOKFM: On-Demand
Listeners Respond - Maychup (Mayo Ketchup Combo) WDOKFM: On-Demand
Megan Calls In, A Resident From Wilmington, North Carolina WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes