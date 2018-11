Margaret Atwood, the author of The Handmaid's Tale, is releasing a sequel novel, "The Testaments". The book will drop on September 10th, 2019.

The Handmaid's Tale came out in 1985 as a book and has two series on Hulu. The sequel novel will happen 15 years after the original book and will feature three main characters.

I wonder if it'll be adapted on Hulu as well?