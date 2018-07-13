Hamilton Star Wanted To Share A Message With Cleveland!

It's a little bit of a message to say the least!

July 13, 2018
Jen & Tim Show

Hamilton actor Nik Walker had a message on twitter, basically asking people to stop taking pictures when they're on the stage! He posted it here on twitter below.

Hamilton is coming July 17th through August 26th, check out playhousesquare.org for details.

