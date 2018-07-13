Hamilton Star Wanted To Share A Message With Cleveland!
It's a little bit of a message to say the least!
July 13, 2018
Hamilton actor Nik Walker had a message on twitter, basically asking people to stop taking pictures when they're on the stage! He posted it here on twitter below.
STOP TAKING PICTURES— Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) July 8, 2018
Hamilton is coming July 17th through August 26th, check out playhousesquare.org for details.