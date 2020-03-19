Hallmark Channel Airing Christmas Movies During Quarantine
Add some Christmas cheer to your life!
Quarantine has people needing some extra cheer in life and so Hallmark Channel is bringing Christmas to you!
Beginning on Friday, March 20th at 12pm, Hallmark willl air 27 original Countdown to Christmas holdiay movies!
Here's the schedule:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)
2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date
Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)
4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story
Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)
6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way
Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)
8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)
10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas
Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage
Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)
2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas
Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)
3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas
Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)
5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up
Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)
7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant
9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride
Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)
11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)
1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood
Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)
3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas
Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)
5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza
Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)
7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas
Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)
2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas
Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)
4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas
Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)
6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)
8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe
Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)
10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)
12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)
2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars
Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)
4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas
Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)
6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome
Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)