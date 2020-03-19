Hallmark Channel Airing Christmas Movies During Quarantine

Quarantine has people needing some extra cheer in life and so Hallmark Channel is bringing Christmas to you!

Beginning on Friday, March 20th at 12pm, Hallmark willl air 27 original Countdown to Christmas holdiay movies!

Here's the schedule:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)