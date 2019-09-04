Hacks For Healthier PSL Options

Now that Starbucks has brought back the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte for the season, people can’t get enough of their favorite fall beverage. But as tasty as the coffee drinks are, they’re also full of sugar and a 16-ounce Grande made with two-percent milk and topped with whipped cream clocks in at 380 calories. That’s all fine if it’s what you want, but if you’re looking to make your PSL a little healthier, these tips can save you a few calories.

One big way to cut calories and sugar is by ordering fewer pumps of pumpkin syrup. A Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte has four pumps of Pumpkin Spice syrup and each pump adds around 30 calories and 7.5-grams of sugar. So if you order your PSL with two pumps instead, you’ll eliminate 60 calories and 15-grams of sugar.

Other ways to cut back on Pumpkin Spice Latte calories include: