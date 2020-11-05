Gwyneth Palrow’s GOOP Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

The actress’ lifestyle brand GOOP is out with their annual Holiday Gift Guide which you can see here. This year’s picks focused on meeting “the needs of today: less travel and more snacks, self-care, and booze. And yes, puzzles galore."

As always, there are plenty of items on GOOP’s list that are pretty pricey. Items to entertain you include:

  • A $40 Waves Iridescent Puzzle
  • A $200 Maple Luxury Edition Scrabble set
  • A $36 Full Blush Puzzle, that’s 1,000 pieces and “pretty enough to frame”
  • A $1,995 Ouija Board
  • A $2,500 Shagreen Poker Set
  • A $1,895 Checkers in Burnt Agate Marble (yes a checkers set)

Some candles with real life scents:

  • A $75 “This Smells Lie My Prenup Candle”
  • An $85 “Dirty Gingerbread Candle”
  • And the $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, described as having a “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent.” (There is also a “This Smells Like My Vagina” roll on perfume)
  • A $75 “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle

Other items include:

  • A $35,000 “Pyramid Commode,” a triangular shaped dresser featuring 14 soft-closing drawers made of solid mahogany.
  • A $210 “Batard Bread Lamp,” which isn’t a lamp to make bread, but actually a lamp made of bread.
