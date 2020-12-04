Gwen Ciccozzi: Rainbow Stories 2020

Born at full term, and with no immediate signs of issues, at 3 months, Gwen’s parents noticed that she favored her left and didn’t use much of the right side of her body. Her Rainbow Pediatrician referred them immediately to neurology and had them start physical therapy right away. The initial MRI revealed a “large, significant stroke” that likely happened about halfway through her mother Rebecca’s pregnancy. ∙They were unsure if Gwen would ever walk, talk, or function as a typical child.

Thanks to early intervention, Gwen is not only walking and talking but running. Though she continues to face medical challenges, Gwen is thriving as a strong, independent 1st grader who loves dancing with her new dance club and refuses to let diagnoses stop her.

