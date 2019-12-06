Gwen Ciccozzi: Rainbow Stories 2019

When Gwen was three months old, she was like any other baby, starting to play with her toys, moving around, etc. Her parents noticed she was predominantly using her left hand and thought she’d be left handed! As time went on, they noticed that Gwen wasn’t just using her left hand more often, she was only using her left hand. They took her to a pediatrician who immediately set up an appointment with a Neurologist at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. It was then that Gwen’s family found out she had a stroke prior to her birth, causing severe damage to her brain.

"When Gwen was just six months old we went to UH Rainbow Pediatric Rehab for the first time. Little did we know that over the next 2.5 years the amazing staff would become family. They have watched my daughter grow and have helped her reach milestones we didn't even know were obtainable. We have cried tears and shared laughter. With their guidance, Gwen has done so much more than we ever thought possible. Now that Gwen is five and in school, she'll have a new routine of therapy. On her last day with this wonderful group, Gwen received her 'diploma' and we said our goodbyes to people who have helped raise my baby girl. They say 'it takes a village' and I am forever grateful that they have been a part of ours. I hope they understand how much they mean to us and just how much they will be missed!" – Gwen’s mom, Rebecca.

