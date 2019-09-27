Grey's Anatomy Candle 'McDreamy' Up For Sale

It smells like 'salt and sea'

September 27, 2019
Have you always wanted a Grey's Anatomy candle based off McDreamy? Well now you can! 

This McDreamy candle is made with soy and 'smells like a fresh Seattle breeze off the ferry boat on a beautiful day to save lives.'

If you're wondering what other scents are on the candle, it's described as 'salt and sea'.
Salt and Sea Scented Candle.

Check it out on Etsy! 


