Grey's Anatomy Candle 'McDreamy' Up For Sale
It smells like 'salt and sea'
September 27, 2019
Have you always wanted a Grey's Anatomy candle based off McDreamy? Well now you can!
This McDreamy candle is made with soy and 'smells like a fresh Seattle breeze off the ferry boat on a beautiful day to save lives.'
If you're wondering what other scents are on the candle, it's described as 'salt and sea'.
Salt and Sea Scented Candle.
It’s a beautiful day to save lives.https://t.co/y2o2NQOhlg— 9GAG (@9GAG) September 19, 2019