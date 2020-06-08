Governor DeWine Approves Cedar Point To Open; Exact Opening Date TBA

Cedar Point is allowed to open on June 19th, but they might not open till almost July

June 8, 2020
Ohio's own Governor Mike DeWine has approved the opening of amusement parks, water parks, casinos and event attractions! The date is Friday, June 19th. 

However, Cedar Point has yet to announce when they plan to open, and sources indicate it will be a bit after the 19th in late June or early July. 

Opening this week is Hotel Breakers and the Cedar Point Beaches. 

