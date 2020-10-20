Get A Free Taco Bell Taco If Base Stolen In World Series

Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers is beginning tonight and once again, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos if a base is stolen anytime during the series for the ninth year in a row.

It’s the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion with a change from past years that will help out Taco Bell’s new loyalty program members get a faster freebie. How does that work? Loyalty Rewards members can get early access to the free taco “within hours after the first base is stolen in the World Series via a code on the Taco Bell app and to have their own unique redemption period.”

You need to create an account by 8pm ET TONIGHT to be eligible. New members get a free Doritios Locos Taco just for signing up at www.tacobell.com/rewards or on the app.