Gerald "Jerry" Hazzard: Rainbow Stories 2019

FACTS:

Gerald was born 14 weeks early, at 26 weeks gestation

Gerald was born at another hospital in northeast Ohio that was unable to care for him, and was transferred to Rainbow after being stabilized

At birth Gerald was 2 lb. 8 oz., dropped below 2 lb. during hospital stay

Remained at Rainbow for 101 days before being released

Mom and dad did not expect Gerald to live beyond the first few days

Was in critical condition for two months

Mom and Dad were able to stay in the hospital with him every single night, even in the NICU because of the room-in beds, unique to Rainbow

NOW:

Gerald is a typical peer, with almost no residual effects of the prematurity (thanks to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital).

Loves Soccer , Karate, & Soccer

Wants to be a football player/coach when he grows up

Favorite quote: Titans Go! (teen titans go)

Dad credits the team at Rainbow for taking great care of his son

