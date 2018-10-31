Trump Toohey: How Many Seasons Of Game Of Thrones Will There Be In Total?

1. Big announcement yesterday as your Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting the 2022 All Star Game. The official announcement is expected later on today. So which downtown Cleveland arena will the All-Star game be played?



The Q/Quicken Loans Arena



2. “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz’s home in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into Monday night. According to authorities, the burglary happened at around 8 p.m. Metz’s assistant was apparently the one who discovered the break-in. What is her character’s name on the show “This is Us”?



Kate or Kate Pearson



3. Halloween is today! Let’s play a round of “Name That Nougat”. THIS candy bar is a chocolate covered confectionary bar manufactured and distributed by the Mars confectionery company, and made of chocolate-malt nougat topped with caramel and covered with milk chocolate.



MILKY WAY



4. HBO has cast Naomi Watts as the lead actress in the Game of Thrones prequel. Details are under wraps. Game of Thrones is entering its final season next year. How many seasons will Game of Thrones have in TOTAL with the final season? 7? 8? Or 9?



8



5. Netflix and Director Ava DuVernay have partnered together to create a feature-length documentary on Prince. It will cover Prince’s entire life. Ava DuVernay directed one film this year, a Disney picture which came out last March



A Wrinkle In Time