Fun Super Bowl Facts: How Many Chicken Wings and Ribs are Eaten?

Here's some Super Bowl facts for the 2019 Super Bowl!

  • 11th SuperBowl appearance for the Patriots
  • 4th for the Rams
  • 3rd time Atlanta is hosting
  • Costs $46 million to host
  • 10,000 Volunteers for the 10 days of activities
  • 1 million plus people expected to attend festivities in Atlanta
  • Average price of a ticket $7166
  • Lowest price $3300
  • Average price of a ticket to the last 5:  $5145
  • 1.38 Billion Chicken wings will be eaten
  • 14.5 thousand tons of chips will be eaten
  • 10 million pounds of ribs are sold the week of Super Bowl
  • 8 million pounds of guacamole will be eaten
  • 67% more pizza is eaten on Super Bowl Sunday than an average day
  • 51.7 million cases of beer sold Super Bowl Sunday
  • 1 in 10 ppl miss work the day after the SBowl
  • 5.24 million cost of 30 second ad
  • 23% of people say commercials are the best part
