Fun Super Bowl Facts: How Many Chicken Wings and Ribs are Eaten?
It's about that time... SUPER BOWL!
February 1, 2019
Here's some Super Bowl facts for the 2019 Super Bowl!
- 11th SuperBowl appearance for the Patriots
- 4th for the Rams
- 3rd time Atlanta is hosting
- Costs $46 million to host
- 10,000 Volunteers for the 10 days of activities
- 1 million plus people expected to attend festivities in Atlanta
- Average price of a ticket $7166
- Lowest price $3300
- Average price of a ticket to the last 5: $5145
- 1.38 Billion Chicken wings will be eaten
- 14.5 thousand tons of chips will be eaten
- 10 million pounds of ribs are sold the week of Super Bowl
- 8 million pounds of guacamole will be eaten
- 67% more pizza is eaten on Super Bowl Sunday than an average day
- 51.7 million cases of beer sold Super Bowl Sunday
- 1 in 10 ppl miss work the day after the SBowl
- 5.24 million cost of 30 second ad
- 23% of people say commercials are the best part