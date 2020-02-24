FULL LIST: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week
Woot woot come down to the big city!
February 24, 2020
Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week is back starting today (2/24/20)! Participating restaurants will offer specially-designed 3 course meals for lunch ($15) and dinner ($30).
You can also vote on your favorite restauraunts for a chance to win a gift card!
Here's all the restauraunts involved with Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week:
- 1890 Restaurant and Lounge
- Adega
- Alley Cat Oyster Bar
- Balance Pan-Asian Grille
- Barley House
- Beerhead Bar & Eatery
- Big Mamma's Burritos
- Bin 216
- Blue Point Grille
- Butcher and the Brewer
- Chocolate Bar
- Cibreo Italian Kitchen
- Cleveland Chop
- Collision Bend Brewery
- Cowell & Hubbard
- Dante's Inferno
- District
- Elements Bistro
- Foundation Room at House of Blues
- Ghost Light
- Hanabi
- House of Blues
- Hyde Park
- Johnny's Downtown
- Johnny's Little Bar
- Lago
- Lindey's Lakehouse
- Lola
- Luca and Luca West
- Mabel's BBQ
- Mallorca
- Margaritaville
- Morton's
- Murano
- Parker's Downtown
- Pickwick & Frolic
- Puente Viejo
- Republic Food & Drink
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Sainato's at Rivergate
- Sans Souci
- The Ivy
- The Nauti Mermaid
- Thirsty Dog East Bank
- Truman's 216