FULL LIST: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week

February 24, 2020
Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week is back starting today (2/24/20)!  Participating restaurants will offer specially-designed 3 course meals for lunch ($15) and dinner ($30). 

You can also vote on your favorite restauraunts for a chance to win a gift card! 

Here's more information.

Here's all the restauraunts involved with Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week:

  • 1890 Restaurant and Lounge
  • Adega
  • Alley Cat Oyster Bar
  • Balance Pan-Asian Grille
  • Barley House
  • Beerhead Bar & Eatery
  • Big Mamma's Burritos
  • Bin 216
  • Blue Point Grille
  • Butcher and the Brewer
  • Chocolate Bar
  • Cibreo Italian Kitchen
  • Cleveland Chop
  • Collision Bend Brewery
  • Cowell & Hubbard
  • Dante's Inferno
  • District
  • Elements Bistro
  • Foundation Room at House of Blues
  • Ghost Light
  • Hanabi
  • House of Blues
  • Hyde Park
  • Johnny's Downtown
  • Johnny's Little Bar
  • Lago
  • Lindey's Lakehouse
  • Lola
  • Luca and Luca West
  • Mabel's BBQ
  • Mallorca
  • Margaritaville
  • Morton's
  • Murano
  • Parker's Downtown
  • Pickwick & Frolic
  • Puente Viejo
  • Republic Food & Drink
  • Ruth's Chris Steak House
  • Sainato's at Rivergate
  • Sans Souci
  • The Ivy
  • The Nauti Mermaid
  • Thirsty Dog East Bank
  • Truman's 216
