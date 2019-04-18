Full Cleveland Browns 2019 Schedule; 2 Monday Games, Game One Against Titans

Check out the details below

April 18, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

USA TODAY / Tommy Gilligan, Brad Penner

Information collected from Browns.com

WeekDateOpponentTimeTVTickets

1) Sept. 8   Tennessee Titans  (1 p.m.)

2) Sept. 16 (Mon) at New York Jets 8:15 p.m.

3) Sept. 22 Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m.)

4) Sept. 29 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m.)

5) Oct. 7 (Mon) at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m.)

6) Oct. 13 Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m.)

7 - BYE

8) Oct. 27 at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m.)

9) Nov. 3 at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m.)

10) Nov. 10 Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

11) Nov. 14 (Thurs)Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m.)

12) Nov. 24 Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

13) Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m)

14) Dec. 8 Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)

15) Dec. 15 at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m.)

16) Dec. 22 Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m.)

17) Dec. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)

