Full Cleveland Browns 2019 Schedule; 2 Monday Games, Game One Against Titans
Check out the details below
April 18, 2019
Information collected from Browns.com
WeekDateOpponentTimeTVTickets
1) Sept. 8 Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)
2) Sept. 16 (Mon) at New York Jets 8:15 p.m.
3) Sept. 22 Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m.)
4) Sept. 29 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m.)
5) Oct. 7 (Mon) at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m.)
6) Oct. 13 Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m.)
7 - BYE
8) Oct. 27 at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m.)
9) Nov. 3 at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m.)
10) Nov. 10 Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)
11) Nov. 14 (Thurs)Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m.)
12) Nov. 24 Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)
13) Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m)
14) Dec. 8 Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)
15) Dec. 15 at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m.)
16) Dec. 22 Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m.)
17) Dec. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)