Frozen II - Jen & Tim's Raving Review

The very first question we had to ask ourselves before getting a sneak peak of Frozen II was - will it be BETTER than Frozen? Will it be AS GOOD AS Frozen? Will it not live up to the hype? After all, Frozen is one of the highest grossing animated films of ALL time with arguably some of the BEST Disney movie songs and anthems we’ve ever heard.



Our answer: It’s JUST AS GOOD AS Frozen, and believe it or not, the music may even be BETTER!



The music creeps into your ears softly and gently throughout the entire movie and soon enough you find yourself driving home in your car frantically trying to remember the words and melodies so you can relive the magical moments you just experienced in the glorious 1 hour and 44 minutes of all that is Frozen 2.



Out of 5 Glittering and Icy Snowflakes, we hands down give it a 5. Go see it immediately - and then call us so we can sing along to all the new songs we love together.