Frozen 2 Trailer is Here!

Elsa is back

June 11, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Yevgeniy Drobotenko

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

The Frozen 2 Trailer debuted on Good Morning America! Elsa and gang are back and the trailer is epic, Frozen fans everywhere are super excited including all of us over here at Star 102. The trailer shows Elsa and Olaf heading north across the Enchanted Land into the unknown. 

Watch the trailer here. 

 

Get your popcorn ready! :)

Tags: 
frozen 2
Disney
movies