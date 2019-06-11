Frozen 2 Trailer is Here!
Elsa is back
June 11, 2019
The Frozen 2 Trailer debuted on Good Morning America! Elsa and gang are back and the trailer is epic, Frozen fans everywhere are super excited including all of us over here at Star 102. The trailer shows Elsa and Olaf heading north across the Enchanted Land into the unknown.
Watch the trailer here.
FIRST ON @GMA: The WORLDWIDE debut of the brand new trailer for @DisneyFrozen 2! https://t.co/fHvgHIBvCW ❄️⛄️#Frozen2@DisneyStudios@Disney pic.twitter.com/6nucqKszPL— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 11, 2019
Get your popcorn ready! :)