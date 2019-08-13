'Friends' Is Coming To Movie Theaters!

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey first started making us laugh?

And, now for the show’s big anniversary, “Friends” is hitting theaters across the country.

Friends is celebrating 25 years, and Fathom Events has decided to celebrate by having the sitcom '[come] to the big screen for the first time ever'!

Save the dates: Monday, September 23rd, Saturday September 28th, and Wednesday October 2nd. Here's a list of the episodes that will play:

**Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out;

**The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos;

**The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Tickets will go on sale starting this August 16. Check out more event details here.