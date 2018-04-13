Friday The 13th Most Widespread Superstition In U.S.

Today is Friday the 13th, and that terrifies millions of Americans.

Millions of people in this country have a paralyzing dread of Friday the 13th. Some won't go to work today, some won't eat in restaurants, and many would never plan their wedding for Friday the 13th. No one is exactly sure where the legend of Friday the 13th being unlucky began, though researchers feel the superstition is very old.

Folklore experts say it's the combination of "Friday" and "13," as both the day and the number have historically been connected to bad luck.