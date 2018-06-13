Free Tacos at Taco Bell, Wednesday Only!

Happening 6/13 from 2pm-6pm!

June 13, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Today is the day to cash in on your free taco! Between 2pm and 6pm (on Wednesday, June 13th) you can visit any Taco Bell today for a free Doritos Locos Taco!

Why are free tacos being given away?  Taco Bell holds a promotion called ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ during the NBA Finals. So when the Warriors won in Cleveland (EW), the nation gets to 'steal' a taco.

Not happy why it happened, but not against free tacos either…

Tags: 
jen and tim
WDOK
Star
102
Taco Bell
CAVS
warriors

Recent Podcast Audio
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - June 8th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Eat Meatballs And Talk About This Weekend's St. Francis of Assisi Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk LaureLive 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Rich Monae, An Extra In Matthew McConaughey's New Film WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Dustin, the General Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack! WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - June 1st! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes