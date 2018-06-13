Free Tacos at Taco Bell, Wednesday Only!

Today is the day to cash in on your free taco! Between 2pm and 6pm (on Wednesday, June 13th) you can visit any Taco Bell today for a free Doritos Locos Taco!

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. -- That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

Why are free tacos being given away? Taco Bell holds a promotion called ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ during the NBA Finals. So when the Warriors won in Cleveland (EW), the nation gets to 'steal' a taco.

Not happy why it happened, but not against free tacos either…