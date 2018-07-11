Free Slurpees At 7-Eleven Today!

Happy Birthday 7-Eleven! The company started in Texas, 1927 to be exact! And today marks its 91st birthday! Participating stores are giving out free small Slurpees from 11am-7pm today.

Need help finding a 7-Eleven, here's their store locator! There are 7-Elevens from Lorain to Parma, to Lakewood to Euclid. to Mentor to Maple Heights and even Solon!