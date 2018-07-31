Free Guac At Chipolte When You Purchase Entree

Save four dollars today! (Just kidding, but it's still pricy)

July 31, 2018
avocado
Happy National Avocado Day! You might be surprised to find that Chipolte isn't charging extra for guac today!

For the free guac, you have to purchase an meal (such as a buritto or a bowl) through their phone app or go online and use the promo code 'AVOCADO'. The free guac can come on top or on the side. 

chipolte

